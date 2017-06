At his camp up at Shawnee Mission West High School near Kansas City, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith not only discussed what it’s like being a coach for 1st-8th graders on the football field, but also the recent departure of former wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Smith and Maclin were very close both on and off the field, and the quarterback was sad to see one of his favorite teammates be released. But he knows that’s often just part of life in the NFL.