Valley Center PD looking for 2 suspects in pub burglary

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Department of Public Safety said Spirits Pub in Valley Center was burglarized early Friday morning.

The pub is located at 231 E. Main Street in Valley Center.

Still images of the suspects were taken from surveillance footage.

Authorities are asking if anyone has any information about the incident or recognizes the masks or chlothing worn in the photos to please contact VCPD at 755-7325 or dial 911 and reference case #VC17000400.

