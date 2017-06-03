Valley Center PD looking for 2 suspects in pub burglary

By Published: Updated:
Two suspects in the burglary of Spirits Pub in Valley Center are shown in these still shots from surveillance. Courtesy Valley Center Department of Public Safety

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Department of Public Safety said Spirits Pub in Valley Center was burglarized early Friday morning.

The pub is located at 231 E. Main Street in Valley Center.

Still images of the suspects were taken from surveillance footage.

Authorities are asking if anyone has any information about the incident or recognizes the masks or chlothing worn in the photos to please contact VCPD at 755-7325 or dial 911 and reference case #VC17000400.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s