Topeka police investigating suspicious death

Topeka Police Department (Courtesy: KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a body found at a gas station late Friday night.

Police said they were called out on a welfare check around 10:00 p.m. to a gas station on the corner of 10th and Wanamaker in west Topeka. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man with multiple injuries. Ambulance crews worked to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the name of the victim will be released at a later time after the family has been notified.

