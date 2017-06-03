Accidental shooting leaves one in critical condition in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatchers said a call came in just before 5:00 p.m. reporting a shooting in northeast Wichita.

Dispatchers said one person has been critically injured in the shooting.

Police offeicers at the scene have said the shooting was self-inflicted and that it was an accidental shooting.

KSN is heading to the scene to gather more information as it develops.

