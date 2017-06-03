Race honors Ramon Criss memory

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ramon Criss is remembered for his generosity, which race organizers for the “Storm the Dam Trail Run” were sure to remember him for Saturday morning.

Criss passed away in the Walnut River area near El Dorado lake last week as a result of clearing some brush from a tractor for the upcoming race, his family said. He volunteered part of his property along the embankment to be used for the race, organizers say.

Race organizer Brandi Parks Lane said over the phone that a t-shirt order was “rushed” for the event so that Criss’ name could be printed on the backs of the yellow shirts, “In honor of Ramon Criss.”



Parks Lane also said, Criss’ son Michael Criss shot the starting gun for the race, in memory of his beloved father.