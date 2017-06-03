Power outage in Salina affecting over 600 people

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Saline County dispatchers, power is out in the south part of Salina.

Westar shows that the outage is affecting 646 people.

Dispatchers said the power is estimated to be restored around 3:00 p.m.

Lt. Jame Simpson of the Salina Fire Department said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time. He said it was initially reported just after 11:00 a.m.

