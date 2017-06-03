Plane crash near Chapman leaves one injured

DICKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a man was injured following an accident involving his aircraft on Friday.

The accident happened just after 3:00 p.m. four miles south of Chapman.

Authorities reported that the 2016 Sky Arrow LSA aircraft was taking off on runway 23, was approximately 15 feet off of the ground and encountered cross winds. The right wing tipped and struck the ground and then rolled.

Michael Farley, 54, of Port Orange, Florida was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Farley was the pilot of the aircraft. No one else was injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.