MTV will livestream Sunday’s Manchester benefit concert

Ariana Grande
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Grande's mother used a Twitter post on May 29, 2017, to reflect on the bombing of her daughter's May 22, 2017, concert in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – MTV says it will broadcast live online Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert aimed at helping victims of the May 22 suicide attack at the pop star’s concert.

The network said Saturday the livestream will be carried at the website www.onelovemanchester.mtv.com.

Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars.

The May 22 attack at a Grande concert killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

