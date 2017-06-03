Meade teen dies after single vehicle accident

By Published:
KSN File Photo

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 15-year-old boy from Meade passed away following a car accident Saturday.

The accident occurred just before noon. The KHP reports that the single vehicle accident happened on 18 Road south of AA Road in Meade County.

Kincaid Meyers, of Meade, was driving the vehicle he was in southbound on 18 Road. The vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and rolled multiple times, coming to a rest on its top.

Meyers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s