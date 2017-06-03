Car hits pedestrians on London Bridge

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

London police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.

London police say they have also responded to an incident at Borough Market; armed officers at the scene.

This situation is still developing.

