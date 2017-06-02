Woman arrested after scuffle at Wichita airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW and AP) – A Texas woman was arrested after scuffling with a Transportation Security Administration agent at the Eisenhower National Airport. The incident happened on Wednesday.

The report says the woman struck the agent and became abusive after he tried to confiscate a bottle of hand product.

The woman, identified in jail records as Lila May Bryan, spent several hours in the county jail’s booking area and was photographed and fingerprinted before she was freed.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office authorized her release without bond after finding out about her arrest. She was taken back to the airport and left on another flight with her husband.

