Wichita Riverfest jam-packed with events this weekend

Riverfest kicks off Friday with nine days of concerts and activities. There is a $10 admission button for adults. Children under five are admitted free to the festival; buttons for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5.

The 46th Riverfest – themed “River Madness!” – features 120 events and attractions, including 19 new events, all outlined on WichitaRiverfest.com. Festival attendees can also access a full daily event and concert schedules and festival map on their Apple and Android mobile devices.

EVENTS RUNNING DAILY:

Century II Food Court and Bud Light Beer Garden, on and near Century II Drive.

Cox Kids Corner with family-oriented activities, inflatables, games and projects at Hyatt Lawn.

Ackerman’s Backyard at A. Price Woodard Park features happy hour, local DJs and games brought to you by PrairieFire Coffee and Harvester Arts.

Bike Walk Wichita Bike Valet offers secured bicycle parking at Ackerman’s Backyard provided by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and KMUW.

Check-N-Safe Rental lockers at the Main Gates.

The Crate Escape, Kennedy Plaza Tripodal Area, presented by Wichita Area Room Escape Society.

Ford Pavilion and Dyno Drag, at Kennedy Plaza sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers.

Horse Rides by Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue at Cox Kids Corner at Hyatt Lawn. Donations encouraged.

Full STEAM Ahead tent in Cox Kids Corner with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math projects sponsored by Credit Union of America and USD 259.

Inflatables and Kiddie Rides at Cox Kids Corner at Hyatt Lawn.

Kansas Army National Guard, in the parking lot South of the Public Library. Test your stamina and skills!

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Hole in One Shootout at Kansas Sports Hall of Fame at Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Main.

Paddle Boats and Kayaks on the Arkansas River beginning from the Hyatt Lawn

Riverfest Photography Contest sponsored by DPI. Cash prizes are up for grabs during the 11th annual Riverfest Photography Contest.

Laser Tag, Kennedy Plaza (registration) Ackerman’s Backyard (Games), brought to you by Bradley Pistotnik Law.

King of the Ring, Kennedy Plaza Tripodal Area. Challenge your friends or qualify for finals and a chance to win the $500 prize! 5$ entry fee.

Wagonmasters River Tours, on the Arkansas River under the Douglas Street Bridge

The Eagle Medallion Hunt, with daily clues in the Wichita Eagle, sponsored by The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.

Virtual Reality Tour: New Advanced Learning Library at South of Century II Food Court.

Save a Life – Hands Only CPR Training at Sedgwick County Care Stations

EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, June 2:

Admiral’s Breakfast, the official opening of Riverfest, presented by Hyatt Regency Wichita and sponsored by Legacy Bank, The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com, 7:30 – 9 a.m. at Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman

DJ Takeover with a different sound every night at Ackerman’s Backyard 5 -10 p. m.

Hot Air Balloon Launch 6:30 p.m. Glow, 8:30 p.m., South of RedGuard Stage

Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade, 6:30 – 8 p.m. in downtown Wichita

Chroma Dance Party sponsored by 96.3. 8 – 10 p.m. at the RedGuard Stage

Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, 8:30 – 9:30 p. m. at Kennedy Plaza Stage sponsored by Riverfest Corporate Hosts

Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks – 10 p. m along the Arkansas River from Lewis to 1st Street sponsored Textron. Tune into KEYN 103.7 for simulcast.

EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, June 3:

Kansas Health Foundation River Run, beginning at Waterman and Wichita streets sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, IBEW, Marriott International, Hall’s Culligan, Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com, KSN, PrairieFire Coffee & Roasters, Meineke Car Care Center, Hiland Dairy Foods, Meritrust Credit Union, BNSF, Fleet Feet Sports, Smithfield, iHeart Radio, Wichita Brewing Company, Prairie Fire Race Series, and the YMCA:

o Marriott International 10k, 7 a.m.

o Meineke Car Care Centers 2-mile Wheelchair, 8:25 a.m.

o Meineke Car Care presents the Katie Partridge Memorial 2-mile race, 8:30 a.m

o YMCA 2-mile Family Fun Walk, 9:30 a.m.

o Meritrust Tot Trot, 10:45 a.m.

o Finish Line Celebration, 7-11 a.m.

Admiral’s Pancake Feed 7:30-10:00 a.m., RedGuard Stage Area only $8.

Riverfest Softball Tournament – Men’s Slow-pitch at 9 a.m., Southlakes Softball Complex 5301 S. Meridian

Learn Hands Only CPR 10:30 a.m. at RedGuard Stage Area presented by the American Heart Association, the Active Age, and iHeart Radio

Wichicon at Riverfest 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Exhibition Hall sponsored by KWCH

Wings of the Wind Kite Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. RedGuard Stage

Tech Midwest, 12:30 to 8 p.m. at the Wichita Boathouse. Presented by Open Wichita, DevICT and Start-Up Wichita and Sponsored by Women Who Code, SNT Media, and Butler Community College.

I Bike ICT Tours: Architecture – 11 a.m. to noon, at Bike Valet at Ackerman’s Backyard, presented by KMUW

Toy Train Display, 11 a. m to 5 p.m., Cox Kids Corner presented by Wichita Toy Train Museum

Dodgeball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area, sponsored by Midwest Kia and T-95

Arkansas River Coalition River Rides: Canoes & Kayaks, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Arkansas River just north of the Maple Street Bridge

Tennis Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims St. Sponsored by Maureen Connelly Brinker Tennis Foundation & UTSA

Stock Tank Races, 2 p.m., at the Arkansas River at Douglas Street Bridge sponsored by Sheet Metal Local 29

Jet Ski Racing: IJSBA Mid-America Watercross Championships, 3 – 9 p.m., Arkansas River North of the Maple Street Bridge

Lucha Libre Wrestling, 3 – 6 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area, sponsored by McDonald’s

La Raza Fest, 3-10 p.m. at RedGuard Stage presented by Cricket Wireless brought you to by La Raza

Flaming Lips, 3 – 10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage. Brought to you by ALT 107.3 and KSN

Speedy Cash Golden Ticket, 12 – 8 p.m., South of the Century II Food Court

DJ Takeover, 5 – 10:30 p.m. Ackerman’s Backyard

Hot Air Balloons 6:30 p.m. Launch, 8:30 pm Glow, South of RedGuard Stage

EVENTS FOR SUNDAY, June 4

STEAM City, 12 to 5 p.m. at Main brought to you by Spirit, City of Wichita, Credit Union of America, Cargill, Westar Energy, SPEEA IFPTE Local 2001, Wichita USD 259, Machinists Union, WATC, IBEW, PEC, The Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com, and Great Plains Television Network

Tech Midwest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wichita Boathouse. Presented by Open Wichita, DevICT and Start-Up Wichita and Sponsored by Women Who Code, SNT Media, and Butler Community College.

Wichicon at Riverfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exhibition Hall sponsored by KWCH

Take Flight: Butterfly House Opening, 1- 5 p.m. at Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 N. Amidon, sponsored by Cox Communications

Jet Ski Races: IJSBA Mid-America Watercross Championships, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Arkansas River

Wings of the Wind Kite Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area

I Bike ICT Tours: Urban Photography, 11 a.m. – noon at Bike Valet in Ackerman’s Backyard

Toy Trains, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner presented by Wichita Toy Train Museum

Celebrity Egg Toss at noon, Star Lumber Stage at Century II Food Court presented by KQAM

Fly Like an Eagle, 12 to 5 p.m. at Main St. sponsored by Credit Union of America presented by Nu-Tek Aircraft Instruments Inc.

Arkansas River Coalition River Rides: Canoes & Kayaks, noon to 5 p.m., at the Arkansas River just north of the Maple Street Bridge

Admirals Armada, 1 – 5p.m., at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

Riverfest Beard and Mustache Contest, 3-6 p.m., at RedGuard Stage

Cardboard Regatta, 1:30-3 p.m. vessel construction, 3-3:30 vessel launch at the Douglas Street Bridge, sponsored by 102.1 The BULL

LoCash, 4 – 9:45 p.m at Kennedy Plaza Stage. Sponsored by Don Hattan Chevrolet and KFDI

Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy and Magic Giant, 4-10 p.m. at RedGuard Stage sponsored by KMUW

Paper Airplane Drop, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Century II Exhibition Hall, sponsored by SPEEA Wichita

Riverfest Wing-Eating Contest, 7 – 8 p.m., Century II Food Court

Hot Air Balloon Launch, 6:30 p.m. South of RedGuard Stage