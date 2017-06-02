Wichita Police Department introduces new mobile app

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department introduced its new mobile app on Friday. The app was developed by LogicTree IT Solutions, Inc.

The department said the app provides the perfect way for you to receive notifications of critical information, as well as bulletins about missing persons, stolen vehicles, traffic incidents, etc. The app also allows you to submit tips (anonymously), send comments, photos and place non-emergency calls to the department with the touch of a button.

Police said the app is not to be used in situations where immediate response is required. The department stresses to dial 911 for an emergency situation.

DOWNLOAD | Apple iTunes | Google Play Store

Key Features Include:

• Receive Bulletins

• Receive Alert Push Notifications from the Agency

• Receive Agency Updates

• View Agency Calendar of Events

• Use One Touch Call to the Agency

• Send a CRIME TIP to the Agency (anonymously)

• Send a message to the Agency

• Send Photos

• Send your location to Agency

• Share with Facebook and Twitter

• Links to view Agency related information

• Maps to Agency locations

• Ability to take surveys and answer polls

• More settings to control the app

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.