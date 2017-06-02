Wanted: Trevor Bryce Cox

Trevor is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION ON CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON CHARGES. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Trevor Bryce Cox

Born: 1992

Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 132 lbs.

Other:

Black Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo Neck; Tattoo Left Arm; Tattoo Right Arm; Tattoo Chest

