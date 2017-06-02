Three children believed missing in connection with Ash St. fire

Damien Wright
Ethan Thompson
William Thompson III

 

 

 

 

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At approximately 12:21pm, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 321 N. Ash St, Wichita, KS.  During their efforts at the location, they discovered a deceased woman.

The Wichita Police Department consider the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire.  WPD believes that there are three children associated with the deceased that are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect.  The suspect was last seen leaving the location in the above listed vehicle.

The suspect is Dane Wright, a 29-year-old male. He has been described as weighing 158 lbs, 6′ tall, hazel eyes and balding.

Dane Wright is the suspect involved in the Amber Alert regarding the three missing children.

Wright is believed to be driving a 2001 Ford Focus 4dr with license plate 718JHX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information.

