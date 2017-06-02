Tenure for Kansas teachers becomes part of funding debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A proposal to restore guaranteed tenure for some Kansas public school teachers has become part of legislative talks on education funding.

Republican Rep. Clay Aurand of Belleville outlined the proposal Friday as the House negotiated with the Senate over a plan to boost spending on public schools.

Negotiators said they would review it.

Lawmakers are looking at phasing in an increase in spending of at least $230 million over two years in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

Republican legislators stripped teachers of guaranteed tenure in 2014. Teachers have been pushing to get it back.

Aurand’s proposal would restore tenure to teachers who had it in 2014. They would lose those job protections in 2019 unless lawmakers passed a new tenure law.