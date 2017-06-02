Start and end times for schools in Wichita may change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Board of Education will discuss the possibility of changing the start and end times for schools for the 2017-18 school year during its meeting on June 5. The discussion will be brought to the meeting based on survey feedback from employees, parents and students.

The board will consider the recommendation of moving the start and end times up by ten minutes.

The proposed time changes would be:

7 a.m. start schools: 6:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8 a.m. start schools: 7:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

9 a.m. start schools: 8:50 a.m. – 4:40 p.m.

The days in the 2017-18 school year calendar will not change.

“We looked at a number of possible scenarios to adjust the schedule for next year,” said Superintendent John Allison. “Based on the feedback we received, adjusting the school day by ten minutes is a solution that meets in the middle of the survey results, meets state attendance requirements, and doesn’t increase transportation costs.”

Superintendent Allison said that by ending the day ten minutes earlier, elementary school buses and parents won’t be driving in 5 o’clock rush hour traffic, which was one of the main concerns expressed in the survey.

The shortened school year and extend school day schedule was approved by the board in 2016 in order to save $3 million due to budget cuts.

The Board of Education meeting is June 5 a at 6:00 p.m. in the North High School lecture hall, 1437 N. Rochester.

Updates after the BOE’s decision will be posted on the Wichita Public Schools website, Facebook and Twitter.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.