Q-Line routes adjusted for Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Q-Line, the free downtown trolley service, will have adjusted routes during the Riverfest.

Beginning today, through Friday, June 10, the Douglas Route and the Delano/Old Town Route will travel to Delano using the 1st-2nd St. bridge. There will be two designated Q-Line stops riders can use to access Riverfest along this deviation: Douglas and Water and 1st and Waco.

In addition, Wichita Transit is extending the Douglas Route to Clifton Square during Riverfest. This route extension normally runs on Friday and Saturdays nights, but will now run every night during Riverfest. This route will connect riders from Riverfest to Clifton Square.

The Q-Line operates weekdays during the lunch hour, weeknights and Saturday. The trolleys operate about every 10 minutes. Riders can board at designated Q-Line stops located approximately every other block. Operating hours are:

Douglas Route:

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday: 5 p.m.-1a.m.; Saturday: 8a.m.-1a.m.

Old Town Route:

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday: 5 p.m.-1a.m.; Saturday: 12 p.m.-1a.m.

Government Center and Delano/Old Town Routes:

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For more Q-Line information, please visit www.wichitatransit.org/qline.

