Pratt shooting suspect waives right to preliminary hearing

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in a multi-state crime spree had his preliminary hearing Friday at the Pratt County District Court.

Alex Deaton is suspected of shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk on March 1. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in Ellsworth County.

Deaton waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Francis Meisenheimer.

“Based on your waiver, I will bind you over for trial and the case will proceed to arraignment,” said Judge Meisenheimer. “You will not be discharged.”

Deaton’s charges include one count of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Riley Juel, a Pratt store clerk. He is also charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of fleeing, and attempting to elude a police officer. Deaton is also suspected of other crimes in other states — allegedly kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, and killing his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi.

The family of Juel was also in court today. KSN talked to his stepfather and he said Juel is back at work and slowly recovering.

Deaton’s arraignment is scheduled for July 7 at 2 p.m.

