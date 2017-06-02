Police: Suspect arrested after killing teen during a birthday party

By Published: Updated:
21-year-old Manuel L. Trotter (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the seventeenth homicide this year. It occurred early Thursday around 1:50 a.m. at a duplex in the 1600 block of South Emporia.

According to Wichita Police Lt. Jason Stephens, 18-year-old Joseph Seabolt died after being shot in the lower abdomen. He was transported by a private vehicle to Wesley Medical Center.

Through the investigation, officers learned the shooting took place at a party.

“There were several people involved in this incident, involving people who lived in both duplexes that knew each other. They were celebrating a birthday of one of the involved parties,” said Lt. Jason Stephens.

Police arrested 21-year-old Manuel L. Trotter on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police said the victim and arrestee were involved in several disturbances prior.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s