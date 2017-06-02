Police: Suspect arrested after killing teen during a birthday party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the seventeenth homicide this year. It occurred early Thursday around 1:50 a.m. at a duplex in the 1600 block of South Emporia.

According to Wichita Police Lt. Jason Stephens, 18-year-old Joseph Seabolt died after being shot in the lower abdomen. He was transported by a private vehicle to Wesley Medical Center.

Through the investigation, officers learned the shooting took place at a party.

“There were several people involved in this incident, involving people who lived in both duplexes that knew each other. They were celebrating a birthday of one of the involved parties,” said Lt. Jason Stephens.

Police arrested 21-year-old Manuel L. Trotter on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police said the victim and arrestee were involved in several disturbances prior.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.