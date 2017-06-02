One person critical following shooting near Intrust Bank Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a shooting near Intrust Bank Arena Friday night. Officials say the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Waterman and Emporia streets.

Not many details are known about the shooting at this time. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Check back with KSN.com for more details as they become available.

