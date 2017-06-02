One dead after house fire in central Wichita

By Published:
Wichita fire crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in the 300 block of North Ash. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a house fire in central Wichita. It happened in the 300 block of North Ash just around 1 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department confirms one victim is dead, and one firefighter was injured as well.

Second street is blocked between Grove and I-135.

The cause of fire is unknown, and officials tell KSN the victim was found in the basement.

