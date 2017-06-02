One dead after house fire in central Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a house fire in central Wichita. It happened in the 300 block of North Ash just around 1 p.m.

The Wichita Fire Department confirms one victim is dead, and one firefighter was injured as well.

Second street is blocked between Grove and I-135.

The cause of fire is unknown, and officials tell KSN the victim was found in the basement.

House fire in 300 blk of N Ash. E 2nd blocked between Grove and I-135 #ictfire #icttraffic pic.twitter.com/2Wo9DEkBKj — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) June 2, 2017

