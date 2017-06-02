National Doughnut Day 2017: Where to get your free treat

Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts are among stores offering free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day Friday, June 2.

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, guests to their stores will receive one free doughnut of any variety at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also be giving customers a free doughnut Friday, with the purchase of any drink.

QuikTrip check out the app for a free donut with QT Kichens coffee purchase.

Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a free doughnut at participating locations.

Participating Dunkin’ Donuts stores are also celebrating National Doughnut Day with a free classic “donut”

LaMarsDonuts is giving every customer a free Donut. Get ur now at 

