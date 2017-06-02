Kansas State’s Corey Sutton granted release from the program

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor and Head Football Coach Bill Snyder announced today that Corey Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is permitted to transfer and be eligible for athletics aid at any of the institutions to which he requested.

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” said Taylor. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder added. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

