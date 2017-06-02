How do you plan to get to and from Riverfest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is offering a couple new transportation services for Riverfest.

It’s officially time to dig into Wichita’s annual Riverfestival. Whether visitors are planning on grabbing some goodies at the food court or enjoying one of the concerts or shows, one thing is for certain, attendees need a way to get to and from the festival. The City of Wichita has rolled out two new ways for people to ride to the events.

Thanks to Bike Share ICT, people can now pedal to rode to Riverfest.

“I think it will really help people to be able to understand that there are different ways to move around your community and still be involved and engaged,” said Health ICT Project Manager Becky Tuttle.

The bike share program started in early May. Since then, the 12 bikes have been used more than 1,000 times. Bike Share ICT officials said they expect the ridership numbers to increase during Riverfest.

“I think it will be a great amenity for folks who are involved in Riverfest,” Tuttle said.

Wichita’s Q-Line Trolley has also upped its transportation game. The city has extended the trolley hours for the nine-day event. Officials have also added onto one of the Q-Line routes, allowing people to go from the Arkansas River to Old Town and Clifton Square.

“They can go there for a few hours. They can take a break in our nice, air conditioned trolleys, go out and see something else, come back to Riverfest for the fireworks or concerts and things like that,” said City of Wichita Transit Senior Communications Specialist Nathaniel Hinkel.

The Q-Line runs Monday through Sunday and goes until 1 a.m. on the weekends. Bike Share ICT will cost you $30 for a year-long membership.