First night of 2017 Riverfest goes off with a bang

Today's shot of the day comes from Robin Dicks, She captured this stunning shot during the fireworks on the final night of the festival.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s biggest party of the year is now in full force.

What would Riverfest be without great grub!  The mouthwatering options brought folks to the food court early in the day.

“You’ve got my favorite which is the funnel cake, and we actually had the opportunity to go get Mexican food. There’s chicken on a stick,” said Wichitan, Doug Bruce.

And Friday night, an expected 100,000 people packed the streets of downtown Wichita watching the hundreds of colorful floats and vehicles parading down Main Street.

William Glander attends the first night of Riverfest every year, and says it’s a great time to spend with his family.

“I just like it to spend time with my kids and have fun watching the fireworks and the parade,” stated Glander.

And to end the night, the Wichita Symphony put on a thrilling twilight pops concert with KSN’s Mark Davidson emceeing the first show of the 9-day event. The concert was followed with a spectacular fireworks show.

This weekend is expected to be warm, so officials are asking all attendees to make sure you’re hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen.

