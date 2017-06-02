Doc to make special aerial appearance at Riverfest Sundown Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc will make an appearance at Riverfest tonight.

As a way to say thank you to the men and women who worked long hours to get the Boeing aircraft back in the sky, Doc is making a special aerial appearance at the Sundown Parade.

“At about 6:30 we’ll approach from the north, fly right down Main Street, go up over Century II, and if weather and winds are good, which we think they will be, we’ll make a second pass and come back over the top and fly down Douglas and leave the airspace,” said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends Spokesman.

On Saturday, Doc’s Friends, Inc., along with Spirit AeroSystems, will host a public open house in Wichita from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will give the public an up-close and first-hand look at the historic warbird. The admission fee includes a cockpit tour and lunch on a first-come, first served basis. The family-friendly event will include live entertainment, opportunities to meet with volunteers and wartime heroes and activities for children. All proceeds from the open house entry fee will benefit Doc’s hangar fundraising effort.

Admission prices for the public event are as follows:

Ages 12+: $20

Children, Ages 5-11: $10

Children, Under 5: Free

Seniors, Age 65+: $10

Military ID: $10

The event will be held in the Northwest Hangar on the Air Capital Flight Line property at 3800 S. Oliver. Parking will be available along Oliver in the marked parking lots adjacent to Spirit AeroSystems.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.