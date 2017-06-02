Autopsy reveals Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell cause of death

Chris Cornell
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Autopsy reports show Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports released Friday, June 2, 2017, by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after Cornell was found dead, say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Autopsy reveals Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell had sedatives, anxiety drug in system; confirms hanging as cause of death.

