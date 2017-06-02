Amber Alert canceled; all three children found safe

Dane Wright is in police custody after being found following an Amber Alert that was issued for three missing children. Courtesy KBI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Amber Alert has been cancelled after three kids were found safe in south Wichita.

This case stems from a house fire earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of N. Ash where a woman was found dead. The suspect and the kids were found this evening in the 4500 block of S. Broadway.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said they were able to locate the three missing children and that they are okay.

This all started just before 12:30 this afternoon when the Wichita Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire on N. Ash. During their firefighting efforts, they found a woman dead inside the home.

The Wichita Police Department ruled her death suspicious. Her name and age have yet to be released. Authorities have not said what her relationship is to the children and 29-year-old Dane Wright.

An Amber Alert for the children was put out around 7:00 p.m.

Ramsay said police worked quickly and were able to find Wright and the children in south Wichita.

“I am pleased to say we found the the children a short time ago at a hotel off of Broadway and 47th in the city of Wichita,” said Ramsay. “They are all safe and sound. We also did locate the person of interest that was put out in the Amber Alert.”

Police are still investigating and said they aren’t calling Wright a suspect at this time. KSN will keep you up to date on the details as they are released.

