Wingnuts Defeat Salina 13-0

Wichita Wingnuts Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kans. (June 1, 2017) – Jordan Cooper tossed seven more scoreless innings and all nine Wingnuts starters recorded a hit, as Wichita secured a series sweep by hammering the Salina Stockade 13-0 on Thursday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

After both teams failed to record a hit through the first two innings, the Wingnuts (9-5) offense exploded for six runs in the third. TJ Mittelstaedt smacked an RBI single to plate Harrison Kain, then after a fly out, Brennen Salgado cranked his first home run of 2017, a three-run shot that increased the lead to 4-0. Martin Medina and Richard Prigatano raced home on a Stockade (1-13) wild pitch to cap the scoring in the inning.

Cooper (2-0) worked his way around a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, and the Wichita offense poured on three more in the bottom half courtesy of a Leo Vargas RBI single and a pair of groundouts. Cooper’s seven shutout innings extended his string of scoreless innings as a member of the Wingnuts to 20.0.

Prigatano brought home another run in the sixth with a ringing double, and Brent Clevlen launched a two-run blast in the seventh for a 12-0 margin. A Vargas groundout in the eighth plated Medina for the game’s final run, with Jared Wilson tossing two scoreless innings to close out the victory.

 

 

 

