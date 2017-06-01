Wichita school district to hold Interview Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita school district has a lot of job openings for this fall, and it’s holding an Interview Fair to find teachers on Monday, June 5.

Right now, there are 51 openings in elementary schools, 40 in secondary schools and 44 in special education. Those numbers could go up since tomorrow is the deadline for teachers to resign without penalty.

You do not have to have a teaching license to apply.

“We have a number of people who go into what’s called the transition to teaching program they don’t have a license yet, but they’re working toward a license,” said Shannon Krysl, Chief Human Resources Officer for USD 259.

Krysl said the district has the highest base and fringe benefit package in the state.

If you are interested, call 973-4605 to register for the Interview Fair.

The fair is Monday from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. at the Joyce Focht Instructional Support Center, 412 S. Main Street.

