Wichita man sentenced for death of 1-year-old daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Michael C. Williams, 31, of Wichita, was sentenced today to 342 months in prison. Williams was charged with first degree murder and abuse of a child.

Williams pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Williams’ daughter Princess Teyonia passed away in September 2015.

Investigators say he was home alone with one-year-old Princess Teyonia when she stopped breathing. Williams said he found Princess chewing on a piece of paper and a rubber-band and to get it out of her mouth he had to “pry” her mouth open.

However, her autopsy suggested something more severe happened that day since the baby girl’s death was ruled a homicide.

