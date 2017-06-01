Watch for scheduled changes on West and East end of Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Progress comes with a price, that’s the word when it comes to the construction project on Kellogg.

You can expect more delays on both the east and west sides starting Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Westbound Kellogg will be narrowed down to one lane between West Street and Hoover road, and two ramps on the north side will be closed as well.

Another change already in effect involves westbound lanes between Greenwich and Webb road.

“It is kind of a mess,” says Wichitan Abbey Ward.

Drivers are struggling to keep a positive attitude getting from point A to B, as they wait in long lines of sometimes single lane traffic.

“There is not really any way to do it, you just have to do it,” says Ward.

And some new closures will likely be impacting your drive.

Drivers heading westbound from east Kellogg are working through a new detour as crews continue working hard on the east Kellogg improvement project.

Westbound traffic between Greenwich and Webb is being directed on a north frontage road some parts even down to one lane.

But whether it’s the east side or west side, drivers are dealing with something.

“I have actually been in an accident on Kellogg at the 235 exchange where they have narrowed it down to two lanes,” says Ward.

Eastbound traffic on Kellogg will need to find another route to West Street as the ramp has been closed until late 2017.

“It wasn’t that bad but once they closed that, that is when everything just kind of got, everything just became chaotic pretty much,” says another motorist Cody Jarvis.

And even more changes.

Traffic between West Street and Hoover Road on Kellogg is down to two lanes in both directions until October.

“Just about every day taking, trying to find a different route home,” says Jarvis.

