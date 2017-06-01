Watch for scheduled changes on West and East end of Kellogg

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Progress comes with a price, that’s the word when it comes to the construction project on Kellogg.

You can expect more delays on both the east and west sides starting Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Westbound Kellogg will be narrowed down to one lane between West Street and Hoover road, and two ramps on the north side will be closed as well.

Another change already in effect involves westbound lanes between Greenwich and Webb road.

“It is kind of a mess,” says Wichitan Abbey Ward.

Drivers are struggling to keep a positive attitude getting from point A to B, as they wait in long lines of sometimes single lane traffic.

“There is not really any way to do it, you just have to do it,” says Ward.

And some new closures will likely be impacting your drive.

Drivers heading westbound from east Kellogg are working through a new detour as crews continue working hard on the east Kellogg improvement project.

Westbound traffic between Greenwich and Webb is being directed on a north frontage road some parts even down to one lane.

But whether it’s the east side or west side, drivers are dealing with something.

“I have actually been in an accident on Kellogg at the 235 exchange where they have narrowed it down to two lanes,” says Ward.

Eastbound traffic on Kellogg will need to find another route to West Street as the ramp has been closed until late 2017.

“It wasn’t that bad but once they closed that, that is when everything just kind of got, everything just became chaotic pretty much,” says another motorist Cody Jarvis.

And even more changes.

Traffic between West Street and Hoover Road on Kellogg is down to two lanes in both directions until October.

“Just about every day taking, trying to find a different route home,” says Jarvis.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s