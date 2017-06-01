U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championships a special opportunity for Wichita area

The 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship is taking place July 17-22 at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kansas. It’s a big opportunity for the best up-and-coming golfers from across the world to come to the Sunflower State and see what kind of great courses the area has to offer.

Today, the United States Golf Association (USGA) held their preview day for July’s tournament. Big names like Flint Hills National Golf Club owner Tom Devlin were in attendance, and helped emphasize the significance of hosting a big-time event like this one.