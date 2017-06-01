Topeka man dies in work-related incident at Osage City plant

Published:
Ambulance (KSN File Photo)

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – Osage City officials say a 53-year-old Topeka man died in a work-related accident at a plastic plant.

Police chief Fred Nech says Ruben Guadlaupe Chavira died early Wednesday at the Orbis Plastic plant.

Nech says officers found Chavira pinned against other equipment by a forklift he had been operating.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Chavira, a press operator and backup grinder, was employed by the company since 2014.

Orbis, OSHA and the coroner’s office will investigate the death.

