Suspect suffers medical condition after being tased

Police Lights
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police used a taser on suspect after a traffic stop Thursday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at Maize Road and K-96.

The officer pulled the suspect over, and the suspect took off running. The officer followed on foot and used a taser. The suspect suffered a medical condition after being tased. He was transported to the hospital.

According to Maize police, the suspect was found to be in felony possession of drugs.

The officer involved in the chase was injured and taken to the hospital with cuts. He needed stitches but was released.

