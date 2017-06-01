Shooting in Park City leaves one in serious condition

By Published: Updated:
KSN File Photo
A shooting in Park City left one man in serious condition. Courtesy KSN News

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting in Park City Thursday night leaves one man in critical condition.

According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred on North Mohawk Drive near East 63rd Street in the Chisholm Creek mobile home park.

Neighbors have told KSN that the victim had been at the mobile home park for several days. Neighbors also said they were afraid of him because he had been showing his weapon.

This situation is still developing.

