Security has improved over years of Riverfest

By Published:
A Wichita Police officer walks through the crowds at Riverfest on Sunday, June 5, 2016 making sure everyone is having a good time while keeping an eye on safety. (Photo: KSN/Shardaa Gray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over the years, Wichita Riverfest has actually become safer, according to officials.

Through gating, requiring a button and intentional measures by security partners, families can expect and enjoy a safe 2017 Riverfest, according to festival President/CEO Mary Beth Jarvis.

“We really feel like we’re helping create an environment that everyone can feel comfortable in. Bring your kids down, bring your grand-kids down, enjoy and you’re gonna feel safe and sound,” Jarvis said.

Four years ago, Riverfest made the move to gate the entire festival as well as requiring a Riverfest button ($10) to be at any of the events.

“However inexpensive a button may be, it’s made a real difference. So you were in the festival, on purpose, not just skulking about and we instantly cut more than 90 percent of the incidents,” Jarvis said.

Five arrests were made at last year’s Riverfest, including an underage runaway and possession of marijuana. Jarvis says most incidents happened around the perimeter of the festival, not inside.

Riverfest’s security partners, Wichita Police Department, plan to roll out their plan at a briefing tomorrow.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s