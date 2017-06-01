Revenue collections on track to meet fiscal year estimates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is on track to meet total tax estimates for the current fiscal year, data from the latest state general fund receipt report released Thursday shows.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, Kansas has collected $5.21 billion from all tax sources so far in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. In comparison, the state had collected $5.18 billion in the same time last year. This is a difference of $25.2 million. Estimators predicted the state would collect $5.21 billion.

“Over the first 11 months of this fiscal year, sales, corporate income, and individual income tax withholdings are performing better than the first 11 months of fiscal year 2016,” said Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “That is an indicator that Kansas consumers are earning and spending more in our state.”

Total tax receipts in May 2017 came to $441.25 million, compared with $469.51 million in May 2016. Estimators predicted the state would bring in $443.11 million this month.

Individual income tax for the month totaled $157.82 million, compared with $207.14 million in May 2016. This $49.32 million difference is mainly because the Department has improved its pace for opening individual income tax returns. As a result, there was not a backlog of unopened returns pushed into May 2017.