Registered sex offender pleads guilty in case involving teen

Logan Viquesney (Courtesy: KBI)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man who is a registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to transporting a 16-year-old girl across state lines to have sex with him.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said 21-year-old Logan Viquesney of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to interstate transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Viquesney communicated with the girl over the internet while she was staying with her grandparents in Virginia. He picked her up at her grandparents’ home in May 2016 and took her to Maryland, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. Prosecutors say the two had sex while on the trip.

Viquesney was arrested when he brought the girl to Kansas City, Kansas. He will be sentenced July 31.

Viquesney was convicted in 2015 of aggravated indecent liberties with a 12-year-old.

