Professional Women’s Bowling comes to Wichita

ARLINGTON, Texas – After three standard events in California, and with the first major in the books, the Professional Women’s Bowlers Association Tour (PWBA) moves to the Midwest for four events starting with the PWBA Wichita Open from June 1-3 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kansas.

Locally, 17 competitors with Wichita State ties will compete including 2017 women’s Intercollegiate Singles Champion Sydney Brummett, National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association First-Team All-American Hollyann Johansen, Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship winner Clara Guerrero, two-time PWBA champion Rocio Restrepo and 2009 NCBCA Most Valuable Player Sandra Gongora.

2017 PWBA WICHITA OPEN

(At Northrock Lanes, Wichita, Kansas)
(All times local)
Thursday, June 1
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Official Practice
7 p.m.: Pro-am

Friday, June 2
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Official Practice
Noon:  Qualifying Round 1 (fresh oil, six games)
6 p.m.: Qualifying Round 2 (burn, six games)

Saturday, June 3
8:30 a.m.: Cashers’ Round (fresh oil, six games)
1 p.m.: Round-Robin Match Play (burn, six games)
5 p.m.: Group Stepladder Finals (fresh oil)
7 p.m.: Pro-am

About the PWBA
The Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) originally was formed in 1960. The PWBA Tour has events throughout the country, offering high-level competition and top prize money for women bowlers. The PWBA is supported by the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) and the United States Bowling Congress (USBC)

