Police: Man stabbed during domestic disturbance

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 20-year-old man after a domestic disturbance. It happened Wednesday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington.

According to police, two men and a woman were involved in an argument. During the argument, a 23-year-old man was struck and stabbed in the midsection. A 23-year-old woman was also struck by the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Malik Rogers according to arrest records, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s