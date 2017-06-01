Police: Man stabbed during domestic disturbance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 20-year-old man after a domestic disturbance. It happened Wednesday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington.

According to police, two men and a woman were involved in an argument. During the argument, a 23-year-old man was struck and stabbed in the midsection. A 23-year-old woman was also struck by the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Malik Rogers according to arrest records, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

