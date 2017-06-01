Oklahoma regulators, scientists track uptick of earthquakes

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Recent earthquakes west of Perry, Oklahoma have state regulators and scientists investigating whether regulatory action is needed in the area.

According to U.S. Geological Survey data, the five earthquakes were at depths of about 2 to 3.5 miles underground.

Oklahoma’s state seismologist Jake Walter tells the Tulsa World that the “rash of activity” is “nothing that’s out of the ordinary.” He says Oklahoma tends to have earthquakes that “cluster like this.”

Oklahoma Geological Survey director Jeremy Boak says the frequency of the earthquakes declined throughout 2016, but since February the frequency has flattened out or slightly increased.

Boak says the moving average of earthquakes of a magnitude of 2.5 or greater is about three per day, down from a peak of 10.7 per day during the height of Oklahoma’s rattling.

