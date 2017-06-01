Oklahoma kindergartner competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON (KJRH) – During day one of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, all eyes were on a 6-year-old Edith Fuller, a kindergartner from Oklahoma.

Fuller is a full two-years younger than the next youngest competitor.

She had everyone on the edge of their seat and was more calm than spellers twice her age.

Many may wonder how she can spell words like “Nyctinasty”.

“I just remember them. I remember the spellings. I remember spelling them.”

There are 291 spellers competing for the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship. A field narrowed to 40 by two rounds on stage and a written test.

While Edith didn’t score well enough on the written test to make the finals, she’s already thinking about the next bee and teaching her three little brothers.

“I want to start teaching them and maybe William might want to go the spelling bee too.”

The 40 finalists compete today for the $40,000 cash prize.