No arrests in southwest Wichita brawl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a large brawl involving several teens and adults broke out Wednesday in southwest Wichita. It happened in the 1400 block of South Fern around 3 p.m.

Police said several people went to fight a 15-year-old over an earlier incident. A 57-year-old man stepped in to break up the fight when he was stabbed.

“Several suspects began striking the victim and another 37-year-old male with bricks and fists,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department. “During the altercation, the 57-year-old male retrieved a knife and stabbed a 17-year-old male suspect one time in the abdomen area.”

The 57-year-old male was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old suspect fled and was taken to the hospital for his wounds.

Police interviewed several witnesses, but no arrests were made. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

