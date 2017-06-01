Marion Reservoir closed due to blue-green algae bloom

An aerial photo shows blue-green algae enveloping an area along the St. Lucie River in Stuart, Fla.,Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, has closed Marion Reservoir in Marion County (Marion County Lake is not closed) and all recreational and camping sites within 100 feet of the water at the reservoir due to a harmful algal bloom. The closure took effect on June 1, 2017, and will remain in place until further notice.

KDHE received complaints on Tuesday, May 30, of a potential harmful algal bloom at Marion and conducted sampling of the reservoir. Test results indicated high levels of blue-green algae leading to the closure of the reservoir.

Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, these are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

KDHE samples publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

