KTA urges drivers to add license plate info to avoid violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is urging K-TAG users to add their vehicle’s license plate information to their accounts.

Kansas drivers may have already noticed some changes at toll plazas around the state. About 18-months-ago the KTA started making upgrades to its facilities as part of its 10-year program plan to better serve people on the road. One of the major changes has been phasing out K-TAG gates and replacing them with video enforcement.

“It allows us to improve traffic flow for customers while we still collect the tolls. The tolls are very important to the roadway because that is the primary source of funding because we don’t receive any state or federal tax,” said KTA Business Services and Customer Relations Director Rachel Bell.

Rachel Bell said so far, the video enforcement is working, but she said it could always work better. That’s one of the reasons why the KTA has sent out notices to K-TAG users urging them to add their vehicle’s license plate number to their K-TAG account.

“Having that license plate prevents you from getting a violation notice if your K-TAG doesn’t read,” Bell said.

Bell said since the gates were removed at nine of the state’s 21 toll plaza’s, there have been some glitches, as expected, where the new camera system fails to read a person’s K-TAG. Bell said it’s a good idea for drivers to add the license plate information so they do not get a potential fine.

“Having a license plate on your account is really a back up for video enforcement,” she said.

Bell added the information could ultimately save drivers money and time.

“You know, when they spend less time on the roadway and more time with their friends, their family, at work, that’s always a benefit,” Bell said.

The KTA now accepts passes from Texas and Oklahoma.

Starting in 2018, the KTA will be able to hold vehicle registrations if drivers have an outstanding toll of more than 100 dollars and have received three separate warnings to pay the fees.