KSN appoints Wichita native Lisa Teachman as Chief Meteorologist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN announced today that Emmy Award-winning meteorologist Lisa Teachman has been named Chief Meteorologist of the station’s broadcast and digital operations. Teachman replaces meteorologist Dave Freeman who retired last week after 24 years at the station.

Born and raised in the Wichita suburb of Haysville, Teachman returns home where she began her broadcasting career in 1996 as a KSNW-TV meteorology intern under the leadership of the station’s former Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman.

Upon completing her undergraduate studies at Wichita State University and Mississippi State University, Teachman went on to serve as on weather teams in the Huntington, WV, Baltimore, MD, and Kansas City, MO.

“While Dave Freeman leaves behind some big shoes to fill following his prestigious career, Lisa has been preparing her entire life to return home to follow in her mentor’s footsteps as the market’s first female Chief Meteorologist to serve Kansas,” stated Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSNW-TV.

Teachman has earned the American Meteorological Society “Seal of Approval” and brings more than 14 years of professional experience to her new role at KSN, including 10 years of forecasting severe weather in Kansas and Missouri. In 2011, she reported live from Joplin in the hours following the catastrophic EF5 tornado that struck the city.

“Joplin was devastating. We arrived at sundown and with every flash of lightning still illuminating the sky, as far as the eye could see, nothing was left,” said Teachman. “My heart broke for those folks who lost family members and everything they had.”

Her passion for meteorology began in her youth, when her father was a Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service volunteer, assisting in emergency communications for Sedgwick County. Her hometown was hit twice by devastating tornadoes in 1991 and 1999.

“Hours after the tornado hit in 1991, I remember walking with my dad through the northwest part of Haysville that was hit,” said Teachman. “I saw so much sadness and shock on my fellow classmates’ faces. Still to this day, I’m reminded how different the town looks because the ’99 tornado traveled along the railroad tracks destroying just about everything in its path.”

