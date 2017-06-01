Kansas lawmakers to get revenue report amid work on tax plan

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are waiting to learn whether the state’s tax collections in May met expectations as they work on proposals to raise new revenue to fix the state budget.

The Department of Revenue was to report Thursday on last month’s tax collections.

A positive report would help legislators a little as they seek to close projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019 while providing additional funds for public schools. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

House and Senate negotiators hoped to restart talks on tax issues.

The state collected about $1.8 million more in taxes than anticipated in April for a surplus of 0.3 percent. Expectations are set by a fiscal forecast issued by state officials and university economists earlier in April.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s