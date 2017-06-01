Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy arrested

By Published: Updated:
KBI (KSN photo)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KSNW) – An investigation by agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) led to today’s arrest of a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s deputy, David Schmitt, age 30, from Meriden, was arrested at approximately 10:45 a.m. on June 1 in Polk County, Iowa. Schmitt was arrested for alleged offenses including: aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, two counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The suspected crimes are related to an April 13, 2016 domestic violence incident, and other alleged conduct while Schmitt was released on bond following his initial arrest on April 15, 2016. Schmitt was not formally charged after his initial arrest for domestic battery, and since then has remained on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arrest today, Schmitt was booked into the Polk County Jail where he awaits extradition to Kansas.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s